Kanye West Admits to Missing His ‘Bro’ Jay-Z

In other news, the presidential hopeful fires back at the Wisconsin Democratic Party, accusing them of spying on his presidential campaign and being behind the complaint surrounding his campaign.

Kanye West‘s Twitter post once again sparks conversation. This time, it’s nothing controversial as the “Gold Digger” rapper takes to the blue bird app to reminisce memory with an old friend, Jay-Z.

It started after a fan posted on the micro-blogging platform a video of Kanye and Jay-Z performing “Otis” together at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards. “Whenever I’m bored I just watch Kanye and Jay Z perform Otis at the 2011 VMA’s and then I’m not bored anymore,” the fan captioned it. “Happy birthday to Watch The Throne.”

Another fan retweeted the post and wrote, “Run up on Yeezy the wrong way, I might murk ya.” Ye apparently caught wind of the tweet as he retweeted it. Later, he followed it up by posting on Monday, August 10 a screenshot from the performance. “Miss my bro …real talk,” so he captioned it.

Kanye and Jay-Z used to be buddies prior to their infamous fall-outs. It was said that the rift in their relationship stemmed from Jay-Z and his wife Beyonce Knowles‘ absence at Kanye and Kim Kardashian‘s wedding, while it was rumored that Kanye wanted the “4:44” musician to be his best man.

In other news, Kanye is still moving forward with his election bid plan. The rapper recently fired back at the Wisconsin Democratic Party, accusing them of spying on his presidential campaign.

According to TMZ, the presidential hopeful believes that the WI Democratic Party was behind the complaint in the Badger State asking officials to block him from the ballot due to allegedly submitting fake signatures and failing to get signatures in on time. He also claimed that the party is part of an “organized effort of harassment and intimidation” against his candidacy.

Meanwhile, actor D.L. Hughley blasted Kanye. During his appearance on Fanroom Live with Chanel Omari on Sunday, he discussed Kanye’s bipolar disorder. “There is no doubt that he suffers from some level of mental illness, but it isn’t why he’s misogynistic, it isn’t why he’s disrespectful to our history,” the 57-year-old said of the controversial rapper.

“Kanye West, you don’t have to be mentally ill to put an asterisk on slavery and he consistently does it whether it’s Harriet Tubman, when he denigrated her, whether he’s talking about slaves,” he added.





“He’s not so mentally ill that he’ll talk about any other group of people,” D.L. continued. “He talks about people that he knows he can get away with, and then he’s not so ill that he’s trying to be a disruptor in the political form. He’s not so ill that he takes $5 million in PPP payments, so he seems to be conveniently ill when it serves his purpose.”