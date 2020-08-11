Kane Brown Says He Called the Police After Getting Lost on His Property

Upchurch also shed some light on the situation in a video posted to Instagram.

“OK, look. I see all the memes and stuff about Kane Brown. Yeah, they’re kinda funny,” the 29-year-old singer said. “But here’s the fact of the matter, man: You weren’t there. I was there. Kane got lost in the woods, on property that he freshly just got to, doesn’t really know that well. He goes out riding, gets lost, it gets dark, he can’t find his way out.”

Upchurch then explained he went to find Brown along with his brother and a few friends.

“We’ve never even been in our life,” he continued. “I had to get GPS even to go to his house. We ended up finding him in the woods, because me and my brother, you know, we know how to, like, look for trails that have been recently ridden on and s–t like that. So, we found him.”