Justin Hartley’s Ex Defends Him After Chrishell Stause Shares Shocking Details On Selling Sunset

According to Chrishell, she was completely blindsided by Justin’s decision.

In the third season of Selling Sunset, the reality TV star confided in co-star and friend Mary Fitzgerald. She revealed details about her breakup, including how the actor allegedly told her he wanted a divorce.

“He texted me that we were filed. Forty-five minutes later the world knew,” Chrishell said tearfully.

“In a fight, like that’s his go-to. Like, ‘I’m out, I’m out.’ I hate that kind of impulsive stuff but I always just thought that’s an issue, we’ll work through it…,” she explained of how Justin typically reacts to conflict. “If that’s really what you wanted, there are better ways to go about it.”

In her confessional, Chrishell added, “Because of the crazy way in which this went down, people want answers… and I f–king want answers.”