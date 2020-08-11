Joey King Talked Working With Ex-Boyfriend Jacob Elordi On “Kissing Booth” Sequel

The professional jumped out!
Anyone who’s seen The Kissing Booth knows that Elle Evans and Noah Flynn are — despite (a few) bumpy roads — a couple that’s meant to be.
But what some may not know, is that Joey King and Jacob Elordi, who star as the couple, used to be one in real life.
The pair reportedly started dating in mid-2017, shortly after filming for the first movie finished, and seemingly split in November 2018.
In a new interview with Cosmopolitan, the Golden Globe-nominated actor opened up about what it was like returning for the sequel and filming romantic scenes with her ex.
“No one’s thinking to themselves, ‘That was easy,’ because it wasn’t,” Joey said. “I’m sure people will analyze every movement and every detail. And you know what? Let them. But at the end of the day, I was just thrilled to be Elle Evans again.”
“There’s so much I want to say…what’s the most, um, correct way to go about this?” the 21-year-old asked, before saying, “Elle Evans needs her Noah Flynn, and whatever that means for my personal life, I’ll do anything to make sure the story of my character — who I care about so much — is complete.”
So professional and mature! Honestly, I’d expect nothing less.
Since their split, Joey has seemingly moved on with producer Steven Piet, who she worked with on The Act, while Jacob is rumored to be dating his Euphoria co-star, Zendaya.
But, hey, on the bright side, Kissing Booth 3 has already been filmed, so no need to worry about those love scenes in the future.
Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!