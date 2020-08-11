Home World News Joe Biden selects Kamala Harris as U.S. vice-presidential running mate

By
Matilda Coleman
Harris is the first Black woman to compete on a major U.S. party’s presidential ticket

The Associated Press · < class="timeStamp" datetime="2020-08-11T20:34:21.517Z">Posted: Aug 11, 2020 4:34 PM ET | Last Updated: August 11

Kamala Harris is a first-term senator and one of the Democratic party’s most prominent figures. (Reuters)

Joe Biden named California Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate on Tuesday, making history by selecting the first Black woman to compete on a major party’s presidential ticket and acknowledging the vital role Black voters will play in his bid to defeat President Donald Trump.

