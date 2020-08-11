Joe Biden Chooses Kamala Harris As His Vice President

TSR Politics: Joe Biden did his own breaking of the internet today by announcing Kamala Harris as his running mate in the upcoming 2020 presidential election.

The announcement is historic as it makes Kamala Harris the first Black AND South Asian American woman to run on a major political party’s presidential ticket.

“I have the great honor to announce that I’ve picked @KamalaHarris – a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants – as my running mate,” Biden tweeted about the California senator who was once his opponent for the Democratic nomination.

“Back when Kamala was Attorney General, she worked closely with Beau. I watched as they took on the big banks, lifted up working people, and protected women and kids from abuse. I was proud then, and I’m proud now to have her as my partner in this campaign.”

Kamala said she was honored to be Biden’s running mate after his initial announcement.

Kamala has been rumored to be a top contender to be Biden’s running mate since Biden became the presumptive nominee. Susan Rice, who was also rumored to be on Biden’s short list, issued a statement shortly after Biden’s announcement congratulating Kamala.

My warmest congratulations to ⁦@KamalaHarris⁩. I am confident Biden-Harris will prove to be a winning ticket. I will do my utmost to help them win and govern. 👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/9pfJggZSV9 — Susan Rice (@AmbassadorRice) August 11, 2020

Kamala had been making all the right moves to position herself to be the top pick.

Kamala, who ended her presidential campaign months ago, officially endorsed Biden back in early March. She followed that up by making some notable fundraising moves that effectively put her in the seat, including fundraising for the Democratic National Committee.

Biden has also been pushed to make his VP a woman of color, which became more intense in light of recent acts of social injustice and police violence in the nation.

Just earlier this week, Diddy and Charlamagne among many prominent Black leaders signed an open letter urging Biden to pick a Black woman as his VP.

Congrats to Kamala Harris on making history for Black women and regardless of who you’re voting for, all we ask is that you show up in November and exercise your right to vote!

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!