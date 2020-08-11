Jessica Alba and Olivia Wilde Urge Other to ‘Stay Loud’ in Demanding Justice for Breonna Taylor

WENN

Marking 150 days since the emergency medical worker was fatally shot by cops, the two actresses join the likes of Ruby Rose, Sarah Paulson and Regina King among others in the campaign.

Jessica Alba and Olivia Wilde have lent their support to the campaign demanding action against the cops who killed Breonna Taylor.

Taylor, an emergency medical worker, was fatally shot multiple times in her own home in Louisville, Kentucky, in March during a bungled drug raid, and her killing, along with that of George Floyd, was key in the growth of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Marking 150 days since her death on Monday, August 10, Alba and Wilde both took to social media to share snaps of themselves wearing black T-shirts with the slogan, “Arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor.” On the back of the garments was a portrait of Taylor along with, “Say her name.”

Alongside her photo, Alba shared a passage about Taylor’s case, reading: “It’s been 150 days since Breonna Taylor was murdered in her sleep… and her killers have not been charged.

“Too often Black women who die from police violence are forgotten. Let’s stay loud, keep demanding justice for Breonna and her family, and SAY HER NAME.”

Meanwhile, Wilde told fans that she explained Taylor’s case to her three-year-old daughter in the caption of her own post, insisting: “I didn’t sugarcoat the tragedy of it.”

“She should know what kind of world she is here to reimagine. Her innocent horror and confusion should be all of ours,” the “Life Itself (2018)” actress added.

Ruby Rose, Sarah Paulson, Regina King, Nikki Reed and Diane Guerrero are among the stars who also shared photos for the campaign, created by Phenomenal in partnership with the Breonna Taylor Foundation, to which all profits from the T-shirts will be donated. Louisville native Jennifer Lawrence and Oprah Winfrey are also among those campaigning to bring Taylor’s killers to justice.