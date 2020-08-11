Japanese Messaging Giant LINE’s LN Token Trading on BitMax By Cointelegraph

Japanese Messaging Giant LINE’s LN Token Trading on BitMax
Crypto exchange BitMax just made Japanese messaging app LINE’s token available for trading.
According to an Aug. 6 notice from LINE, the biggest messaging app in Japan with 84 million active monthly users will be making its native LINK (LN) token available for trading through crypto exchange BitMax. This makes LN the sixth crypto asset currently supported by the exchange, including (BTC), (ETH), , (BCH), and (LTC).
