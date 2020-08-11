Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 1.88% By .com

© . Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 1.88%



.com – Japan stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Tokyo, the rose 1.88%.

The best performers of the session on the were Eisai Co., Ltd. (T:), which rose 13.74% or 1185.0 points to trade at 9811.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Mitsui Mining and Smelting Co. (T:) added 11.83% or 276.0 points to end at 2610.0 and Nikon Corp. (T:) was up 10.20% or 75.0 points to 810.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (T:), which fell 4.18% or 145.0 points to trade at 3320.0 at the close. Yahoo Japan Corp. (T:) declined 3.69% or 24.0 points to end at 626.0 and CyberAgent Inc (T:) was down 3.54% or 210.0 points to 5720.0.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 2716 to 867 and 122 ended unchanged.

Shares in Eisai Co., Ltd. (T:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 13.74% or 1185.0 to 9811.0.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 21.50.

Crude oil for September delivery was up 0.86% or 0.36 to $42.30 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in October rose 0.53% or 0.24 to hit $45.23 a barrel, while the October Gold Futures contract fell 1.43% or 29.10 to trade at $2001.20 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was up 0.22% to 106.19, while EUR/JPY rose 0.26% to 124.66.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.01% at 93.582.