Jamal Adams makes the Seattle Seahawks much better, but at what cost?

In the NFL, fans love watching the offensive players dominate and they love getting points for their fantasy teams. But the real fans love knowing that their defense is just as good and can shut down an offense. While Super Bowl 48 was not really an exciting game, it is one of the most memorable games in recent years. Fans remember how the Seahawks’ Legion of Boom shut down a historically great Denver Broncos offense led by future Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning. While fans tend to love offense, a good defense is key for the success of an NFL team.

On July 25, the Seattle Seahawks made a big trade to get standout safety Jamal Adams from the New York Jets. Seattle gave up a 2021 first-round pick, a 2022 first-round pick, a 2021 third-round pick and safety Bradley McDougald. In return, they received Jamal Adams and a 2022 fourth-round pick.

The move makes Seattle a favorite to win the NFC and signals an attempt to rebuild their previous “LOB’”defense. But the question is, will the trade be worth it?

Adams makes the Seahawks better, but how much better does this trade make the Seahawks?

Adams brings pros and cons to ‘Hawks defense

The Seahawks gave up 6,106 total yards last season and the 4,223 yards given up in the air ranked them 27th in passing defense. With the Jets only giving up 3,779 yards last season, Adams will certainly help make the passing defense better. The Seahawks were tied for fifth in the league with the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs with 16 interceptions – 10 of those were attributed to the secondary. With opposing teams attempting more difficult passes due to Adams’ presence, the Seahawks will likely get more interceptions and allow lower passing yardage.

Adams led all safeties with 6.5 sacks in 2019, but most likely he won’t be tasked with rushing the quarterback too much with Seattle. The Seahawks could probably use him to rush the passer a bit more as they had 28 sacks as a team last year, which was tied for third-worst in the league. Despite star defensive player Jadeveon Clowney still being unsigned to a contract, the team is still focused on the pass rush as Benson Mayowa was brought on in the offseason. Without the ability to pressure the quarterback up front, the secondary will always be at risk for quarterbacks within the division – Jimmy Garoppolo, Jared Goff and Kyler Murray – to find the holes.