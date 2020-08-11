Inter-state travel ‘long way off’ despite economic hit

Economic damage to the tourism industry should not automatically override the coronavirus death toll when it comes to opening state borders, the Deputy Prime Minister has warned.

Deputy PM Michael McCormack called the WA and NT announcements a “worst-case scenario” and “unfortunate” for Australia’s coronavirus-ravaged tourism industry.

Motorists are stopped at a checkpoint on the Gold Coast Highway at Coolangatta on the Queensland/NSW border, on March 26 (AAP / Dave Hunt)

But he urged people to look beyond the economics of turning potential travellers away at state and territory borders.

“We keep talking about what this is going to do to the economy but I keep thinking about the families. Families who live in different states. Grandparents who haven’t met grandchildren. People with sick or dying relatives they can’t get to.

“From a family point of view, I don’t understand how you can do this to people.”

Mr McCormack said states and territories were making determinations for their own people.

“The health virus has to be contained and minimised,” he told Today.

A skateboarder passes a closed section of Surfers Paradise Beach on the Gold Coast (AAP / Dave Hunt)

WA government has said it may keep its border closed for another 18 months. The NT government is indicating a 12-month closure is possible.

Paul Griffin, director of Infectious Diseases at Mater Health Services, said Australia was “a long way off” opening state borders.

“We need that local transmission to be under control,” he said.

“We can’t really consider relaxing the restrictions until that’s the case.”

