‘If I Had a Hammer’ Hitmaker Trini Lopez Dies at 83

Actor and singer Trini Lopez has died, aged 83.

“The Dirty Dozen” actor, who enjoyed pop success with songs like “If I Had a Hammer” passed away in Palm Springs, California on Tuesday (11Aug20).

No cause of death has been given, but a source tells it was related to COVID-19.

As well as featuring in classic war movie “The Dirty Dozen”, alongside Lee Marvin, Ernest Borgnine, Charles Bronson, and Telly Savalas, Lopez also appeared in “Marriage on the Rocks“, opposite Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin, “The Poppy Is Also a Flower“, and “Antonio“, and his TV credits include “Adam-12” and “The Hardy Boys/Nancy Drew Mysteries“.

Born Trinidad Lopez in Dallas, Texas, Trini found success as a singer in the early 1960s with his version of Pete Seeger and Lee Hays‘ “If I Had A Hammer” and the gold album “Trini Lopez at PJ’s“.