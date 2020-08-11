IBM Executive Reveals Plans to Help Banks Capitalize on DeFi By Cointelegraph

IBM Executive Reveals Plans to Help Banks Capitalize on DeFi
In a Cointelegraph interview, director of IBM (NYSE:) financial services and digital assets, Nitin Gaur, shared how the technology company is helping financial institutions to capitalize on the DeFi movement.
Gaur — the author of Blockchain for Business — says it is essential that banks understand and embrace DeFi space. Otherwise, he says it could eventually disrupt their entire business model:
