‘I will forever be the King of New York’: Tekashi 6ix9ine draws a massive indoor crowd in NYC

Tekashi 6ix9ine had a busy day, as he’s off house arrest and back on the streets of New York City after injuring himself in a mishap at home.

The -year-old rap artist told TMZ Tuesday that he tripped over his French Bulldog Poppy early Tuesday, injuring his arm as he attempted to brace himself.

He took to Instagram with a pair of posts documenting his in the Big Apple Tuesday, as he visited a doctor to undergo treatment, then showed off his ability to draw a large crowd.

The latest: Tekashi 6ix9ine, , visited a doctor to undergo treatment, then showed off his ability to draw a large crowd in NYC Tuesday

Tekashi, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, shared a clip in which he was seated in a medical office while a physician tended to his arm, which was bandaged up.

‘I got caught lacking in these streets,’ the Bushwick, New York native wrote in the caption.

The Fefe artist in the clip wore a red cap, black shirt and pants and a face mask as he received care for his medical issue.

The Stoopid artist later in the day entered a New York department store, showing dozens of people congregating as he made his way through the retail establishment. He said, ‘I will forever be the King of New York, and it makes y’all so mad that IM OUTSIDE EVERYDAY ‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️’

Ouch: The rapper appeared to be in pain as a doctor helped repair his arm

Focused: The musical artist said he was caught off-guard while out on Tuesday, leading to the injury

Awaiting his public: The Stoopid artist later in the day entered a New York department store, showing dozens of people congregating as he made his way through the retail establishment

6ix9ine last year was convicted in connection with racketeering, drug trafficking and weapons charges, and got a lesser sentence – he faced as many as 47 years in custody – for his testimony against one- associates.

He was sentenced to two years in prison this past December, and released from prison into home arrest in April after citing concerns about coronavirus, with his home arrest drawing to a close July 31.

As of Tuesday, the death total for COVID-19 – declared a public health emergency by World Health Organization – had soared to 164,681 people in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins, amid 738,800 deaths worldwide.

Fans: The recording artist proclaimed himself the King of New York

Back out: 6ix9ine was released from into home arrest in April citing concerns about coronavirus, with his home arrest drawing to a close July 31