‘I am not ashamed of my child’ – Stella murderer Xander Bylsma’s mother

Mercia Bylsma and her son, Xander, during an earlier court appearance.

Convicted murderer Xander Bylsma’s mother says she

is not ashamed of him.

Bylsma was handed two life sentences for murdering

two teenage girls in a hostel in Stella, North West, in 2018.

His parents believe he is innocent and plan to

appeal his conviction and sentence.

Convicted Stella murderer Xander Bylsma’s mother

says she is not ashamed of him.

“It’s my child, God gave him to me. People

look at me strangely when I say this, but I will not change my mind, because I am not ashamed of my

child,” a heartbroken Mercia Bylsma told Rapport.

Bylsma was given two life sentences in the

North West High Court in Mahikeng on Friday after Judge Ronald

Hendricks found him guilty on two counts of murder in February, reported

earlier.

The 21-year-old Bylsma’s sentence followed an

incident in which two girls – Marna Engelbrecht, 17, and Sharnelle Hough, 16 –

were killed on Saturday, 26 May 2018.

Their lifeless bodies were found at the hostel at

Hoërskool Stella in North West.

Hough’s body was found hanging from a banister

while Engelbrecht’s body was found in a bathroom. He had strangled the girls

and tried to make their deaths look like suicide.

In delivering his sentence on Friday, Hendricks

said Bylsma had shown no remorse.

Hendricks said:

Two young girls lost their lives. That makes these murders more aggravating – the fact that the girls were young. Your actions were disgusting. You showed no respect for them.

Believe in their son’s innocence

Despite this, Bylsma’s parents reportedly still

believe in their son’s innocence. Mercia and her ex-husband, Monté, are both

former police officers.

Their divorce reportedly had a huge impact on

Xander’s social behaviour, the court heard.

Mercia told Rapport: “Of course we made

mistakes, but we also just tried our best – the person described in that court

is not my child.”

According to her, she and Monté were just as sad

about the girls’ deaths.

After sentencing, Mercia reportedly waited in the

parking lot behind the courthouse to say goodbye to her son. However, the

vehicle that transported Xander to prison drove by so quickly she could only

shout “Bye, Seuna!” before she broke down in tears.

Bylsma’s parents reportedly want to appeal the

verdict. “We want to see the real culprit in court and also want the

murder to be solved,” Monté told Rapport.

‘I will always hate him’

Hough’s mother earlier said she would always hate Bylsma for

what he did to her daughter.

In an interview with Huisgenoot, Sonja Hough said

she was happy Bylsma had been found guilty, but it had brought her no solace.

Sharnelle and Xander had been dating for a year

before breaking up about a month before the murders.

“I hate him for what he did to my child. But I

don’t harbour the kind of anger of wanting to kill him. That is just the kind

of person I am, but I will always hate him,”

Sonja Hough reportedly said.

She told the magazine:

I don’t worry about life anymore. I feel nothing, because all I used to worry about was my child. And now she is no longer here. It has made me a horrible person who doesn’t care about anyone else any longer.

State prosecutor Johan Smit told Rapport the

Bylsmas’ appeal would be lodged this week. “They have the right to do so,

and then it’s up to the court to decide,” he reportedly said.

Director of Public Prosecutions in North West,

advocate Moipone Noko, welcomed Bylsma’s conviction and commended the

prosecution team for a successful prosecution.

She also expressed her dismay at the increase in

gender-based violence and femicide.

“I really hope that this sentence bears a

deterrent effect to would-be perpetrators of the same offence as those that

[Bylsma] has been convicted of,” Noko said.

– Compiled

by Riaan Grobler

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to and add your voice to the conversation.