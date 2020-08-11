Home World News I-70 remains closed through Glenwood Canyon

I-70 remains closed through Glenwood Canyon

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

Interstate 70 remains closed in both directions Tuesday through Glenwood Canyon as the Grizzly Creek fire continues to burn in the nearby canyon.

There is no estimated for reopening the road between Glenwood Springs and Gypsum, with drivers advised to take alternative routes, Grizzly Fire officials said on a Facebook page.

RELATED ARTICLES

©