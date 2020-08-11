Huawei Fit smartwatch renders and features surface online

Huawei is looking to launch a new smartwatch, according to a recent leak.

Tipster Sudhanshu Ambore (@Sudhanshua1414) from India has leaked a render of the upcoming Huawei Watch Fit. The smartwatch will sport a 1.64-inch AMOLED display with a 456 x 280 resolution pixel resolution.

Ambore says the watch will come with a heart-rate sensor, built-in GPS, an accelerometer and a barometer. There’s also a 5ATM water resistance, sleep tracking, sleep monitoring and other tools to monitor your health, with 10 days worth of battery life.

The display will be tall, sort of similar to Samsung’s Galaxy Fit watches. It will also sport ambient light sensors so that it automatically adjusts brightness.

The Watch Fit is expected to launch in green, black, orange and pink and go on sale in Europe in September. Currently, there’s no leak that points to a North American launch. In Europe, the device will cost €119 (about $186 CAD).

It’s possible we’ll see the Watch Fit at IFA 2020 on September 5th.

Source: Sudhanshu Ambore (@Sudhanshua1414), Via: Android Central