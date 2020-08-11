huawei: CAIT seeks barring Huawei, ZTE from India’s 5G plans – Latest News

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Tuesday wrote to Union Minister for Communications Ravi Shankar Prasad seeking a ban on Chinese technology companies Huawei and ZTE from the 5G network rollout in India.

The traders’ body has been at the forefront of the protests against any form of participation of Chinese companies in the Indian market, ranging from retail to technology, and has been running a campaign for the same, post the border skirmish in Ladakh in which around 20 Indian soldiers were killed.

A government panel is already looking at whether the two Chinese companies should be allowed in the much anticipated 5G trials in the country and according to people in the know the committee has suggested not allowing the Chinese firms in the trials.

“Huawei and ZTE Corporation of China should be banned from participating in 5G network rollout in India. It is also urged that technology and equipment of both Huawei and ZTE Corporation should be banned for use in 5G network rollout by any company,” CAIT’s letter said.

It also noted that such a move will play a crucial and important role to leverage the “vocal for local” and the “Aatmanirbhar Bharat” calls of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

It also cited the recent example of the UK barring Huawei equipment.

Acknowledging the Centre’s decisions to cancel contracts with Chinese companies in various sectors including railways and highways among others, the letter signed by Praveen Khandewal, National General Secretary, CAIT, requested similar action for the upcoming 5G trials and network rollout.

