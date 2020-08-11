Howard Stern Offers Ellen DeGeneres Strong Advice Amid Show’s Backlash

WENN

Howard Stern is weighing in on the toxic culture allegations against both Ellen DeGeneres and her show “The Ellen DeGeneres Show“. In the Monday, August 10 episode of his SiriusXM show, the longtime radio personality revealed what would he do if he were in Ellen’s shoes.

“You know what I’d do if I was Ellen? I would change my whole image. I’d go on the air and be a son of a b***h,” the 65-year-old said. “People would come on and (I would) go, ‘F**k you’ [and] just be a p***k.”

Howard, who has been friends with Ellen for years, went on saying, “So you think I’m a p***k? I’m going to show you exactly. … I’m known on the air as a p***k, but off the air, I’m known as a great guy, you know, for the most part.”

Howard made the comments after new allegations against Ellen surfaced online. Ben Gravolet, a man in her Louisiana hometown, accused the star of bullying and fat-shaming him as a pre-teen. “I would dread going to (my mum’s) office to see her after school or on a day if I was sick and Ellen was there,” the 52-year-old father of three and New Orleans marketing agency vice president claimed.

“She would criticize my weight. I would try to do homework in the office, she’d call me stupid, she’d call me fat. She would criticize my clothes,” he added.

Ellen was also hit by claims she tried to get a waitress suspended for having chipped nail polish. Actress Chris Farah alleged she was working at popular Los Angeles restaurant Real Food Daily in 2014 when Ellen and her wife Portia de Rossi came in for a meal. She was thrilled to meet the stars but found out later Ellen had emailed the restaurant owner complaining about her server’s “s****y” nail polish.