How the national media ranks Colorado entering Week 3

The Rockies are off to a scorching start to the truncated 2020 MLB season. And people are taking notice. Oddsmaker BetMGM opened the season with Colorado at 100-to-1 odds to win the World Series. On Monday, it improved to 35/1.

And the Rockies are climbing up the power rankings across the country. Here’s a roundup of how national experts are rating Colorado entering Week 3:

Bleacher Report (No. 4): “Charlie Blackmon went 14-for-25 with three doubles and two home runs at the plate last week, and the upstart Rockies rotation turned in four quality starts and received four no-hit innings from Ryan Castellani in his MLB debut. I was critical of the front office for not doing enough to improve during the offseason, but they look awfully strong in the early going,” Joel Reuter writes.

CBS Sports (No. 7): “It’ll be interesting to see how they fare before their series against the Dodgers kicks off on Aug. 21. They don’t face a team at or above .500 until then (though it’s possible the Diamondbacks and Astros play more like their preseason expectations moving forward instead of how they’ve played so far),” Matt Snyder writes.

ESPN (No. 12): “Just as predicted, 35-year-old Daniel Murphy and 35-year-old Matt Kemp are leading the way. Murphy’s first year in Colorado was a big disappointment, as he hit just .279 — 20 points fewer than he had hit the year before without the benefit of Coors Field. Kemp was so bad with the Reds in 2019 — 19 K’s, one walk — that they released him and no team bothered to pick him up. I’m not sure Kemp can keep this up — his hard-hit rate is in the bottom-third percentile and his swing-and-miss rate is in the bottom 10% — but he has helped the Rockies get out to a nice start.”

MLB.com (No. 8): There was no analysis of Colorado.

Sports Illustrated (No. 8): “Colorado’s core four starters (Kyle Freeland, German Márquez, Jon Gray, Antonio Senzatela) have combined for a 2.49 ERA in 11 starts, providing a nice collective rebound after all except Gray struggled to repeat their 2018 form last season. All three of Colorado’s losses have been by one run. Rocktober will likely be upon us soon enough,” Will Laws and Nick Selbe write.

USA Today (No. 6): “Kyle Freeland looking great (2.41 ERA in three starts) after miserable 2019 season,” Jesse Yomtov writes.

Joe Nguyen

