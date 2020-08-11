How Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky Formed One of Hollywood’s Most Enduring Romances

And should they require an extra dose of inspiration, they need only turn to the elder Hemsworths, a shining beacon of marriage success for several decades running.

“My mum tells this story about when she was younger and had been married to my dad for years. He’d write her an articulate and detailed letter and she said, ‘I remember thinking, oh, wow he loves me, which is so stupid, because I knew he loved me,'” Hemsworth shared with GQ. “But when it was said with that much depth, it struck a different chord.”

He’s not as skilled with the written word, he admitted, but is no less effusive. “There’s no shortage of how much I tell her I love her. But I guess there’s no detail in it, why or how,” he allowed.

Still, his wife has few complaints. (Well, save for his frequent lack of clothing and tendency to lose track of time while surfing.) “I think our years together have been great,” Pataky told Vogue. “Every marriage has ups and downs—it’s constant work to be in a successful marriage and stay together forever.” But when your love feels destined, your coupling written in the stars (or at least inked on your arm), well, then, it’s worth the effort.

(Originally published May 11, 2019, at 3 a.m. PT)