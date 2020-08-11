Home Entertainment highest paid actors 2020 list dwayne johnson the rock forbes netflix

Bradley Lamb
The world’s highest-paid actors have been named in an annual list released by Forbes.

For the first time ever, the outcome has been greatly affected by Netflix, who contributed a total of $140.5m ($183.9m) to the featured stars.

Dwayne “The Rock“ Johnson topped the list for the second year running, with Ryan Reynolds following close behind thanks to roles in Michael Bay’s Six Underground and the recently delayed Free Solo.

More of the streaming service’s high earners include Mark Wahlberg (Spenser Confidential), Ben Affleck (The Last Thing He Wanted) and Uncut Gems star Adam Sandler, who signed a multi-film deal in January.


Vin Diesel is the sole Marvel actor to have made this year’s list is, but courtesy of his role in the Fast & Furious franchise.

All 10 actors collected a combined $545m (£416.5m). The highest-paid actress list will be released in September.

Find the full list of the highest-paid actors of 2020 below.

1. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson – $87.5m (£66.8m)

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson topped the highest-paid actors list for the second year running (Getty Images)

2. Ryan Reynolds – $71.5m

3. Mark Wahlberg – $58m

4. Ben Affleck – $55m

5. Vin Diesel – $54m

6. Akshay Kumar – $48.5m

7. Lin-Manuel Miranda – $45.5m

8. Will Smith – $44.5m

Will Smith featured in the 2020 highest-paid actors list (Getty Images)

9. Adam Sandler – $41m

10. Jackie Chan – $40m

