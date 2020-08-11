highest paid actors 2020 list dwayne johnson the rock forbes netflix

Forbes has released its annual list of the highest-paid actors in the world.

This year’s list, which has been greatly affected by Netflix, saw the highest earners of 2020 collect a combined $545.5m (£416.5m).

Last year’s winner, Dwayne “The Rock“ Johnson, topped the list once again having earned a staggering $87.5m (£66.8m) for films including Jungle Cruise and Red Notice, a forthcoming action film he’ll lead for the streaming service.

His co-star in the latter, Ryan Reynolds, followed close behind thanks to roles in Michael Bay’s Six Underground and the recently delayed Free Solo.





Other big earners include Mark Wahlberg (Spenser Confidential), Ben Affleck (The Last Thing He Wanted) and Adam Sandler (Uncut Gems).

Sandler found himself on the list thanks to a multi-film deal he signed with Netflix in January following the record-breaking release of comedy Murder Mystery in 2019.

In all, the streaming service paid out a total of $140.5m to the actors.

Interestingly, last year’s actors who ranked because of their roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe have been bumped off the list.

Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Bradley Cooper and Paul Rudd all featured in 2019.

The only Marvel actor to make this year’s list is Vin Diesel (Guardians of the Galaxy) largely due to his appearance in the Fast & Furious franchise.

Rounding out the list is Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, Hamilton’s Lin-Manuel Miranda, Will Smith and Jackie Chan, who has dropped five places to 10.

