Gordon Ramsay Is Now On TikTok

Feast your eyes on a real-life idiot sandwich.
He’s a famous chef, a reality TV star, and a proud asshole.
Gordon’s fits of rage are usually directed at the chefs on his show, Hell’s Kitchen.
But recently he’s taken to TikTok to let out his frustrations. The target? Literally anyone who shares a kitchen creation that offends him.
Like this woman who created a “low-carb sandwich” by using a bell pepper instead of bread. According to Gordon, this is actually called an “idiot sandwich.”
Or this woman who made “British fish and chips” in the microwave. He’s pretty positive she’s never been to Britain.
Then there’s this guy who put mac and cheese and Takis on a slice of pizza. He goes by “Viral Kyle,” but Gordon prefers “Vile Kyle.”
If you think Gordon is being unfairly harsh on these strangers, have no fear — he publicly shames his family too! Here’s a video of him critiquing his own daughter’s homemade potato gnocchi:
So before you decide to TikTok that new recipe you’ve been feeling proud of, just remember…No one is safe.