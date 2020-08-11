Giannis to miss Monday’s Bucks-Raptors game after oral surgery

The Bucks and Raptors will face one another on Monday night in a possible Eastern Conference Finals preview, but the MVP front-runner won’t take part in the game. Milwaukee announced in Monday afternoon’s injury report that Giannis Antetokounmpo won’t play against Toronto due to oral surgery.
It’s probably safe to assume the ailment wouldn’t sideline Antetokounmpo for an important playoff game, but with the Bucks and Raptors locked in to the East’s Nos. 1 and 2 seeds, respectively, there’s no real need for the two teams to go all-out tonight.
It’s possible the Raptors will be without some of their key rotation players as well. Kyle Lowry (lower back soreness), Fred VanVleet (hyperextended right knee) and Serge Ibaka (right knee contusion) are all listed as questionable for the second end of a back-to-back set.
Here are a few more injury and availability updates from around the NBA:
- Rockets star James Harden will sit out on Tuesday vs. San Antonio for rest purposes, tweets Jonathan Feigen of The Houston Chronicle. However, Houston will get two other guards back this week, per Feigen, who says that Russell Westbrook (quad) will return on Tuesday and Eric Gordon (ankle) will play on Wednesday vs. Indiana. Each player will suit up for one of two games in the back-to-back set.
- The Pelicans have listed Jrue Holiday (right elbow contusion), Brandon Ingram (right knee soreness) and Zion Williamson (right knee soreness) as out for Tuesday’s game vs. Sacramento. Head coach Alvin Gentry said that the three players are sitting out for “precautionary” reasons, per ESPN’s Andrew Lopez (Twitter link). New Orleans was eliminated from playoff contention over the weekend.
- It’s not an injury, but Suns center Deandre Ayton didn’t start Monday afternoon’s game vs. Oklahoma City because he missed his scheduled COVID-19 test on Sunday, tweets Gina Mizell. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic (Twitter
links), Ayton was retested on Monday morning and received clearance to rejoin the team, arriving late to the game against the Thunder.