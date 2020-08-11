Giannis to miss Monday’s Bucks-Raptors game after oral surgery

The Bucks and Raptors will face one another on Monday night in a possible Eastern Conference Finals preview, but the MVP front-runner won’t take part in the game. Milwaukee announced in Monday afternoon’s injury report that Giannis Antetokounmpo won’t play against Toronto due to oral surgery.

It’s probably safe to assume the ailment wouldn’t sideline Antetokounmpo for an important playoff game, but with the Bucks and Raptors locked in to the East’s Nos. 1 and 2 seeds, respectively, there’s no real need for the two teams to go all-out tonight.

It’s possible the Raptors will be without some of their key rotation players as well. Kyle Lowry (lower back soreness), Fred VanVleet (hyperextended right knee) and Serge Ibaka (right knee contusion) are all listed as questionable for the second end of a back-to-back set.

Here are a few more injury and availability updates from around the NBA: