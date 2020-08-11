General Motors’ Dhivya Suryadevara steps down as CFO By

© . The GM logo is seen at the General Motors Assembly Plant in Ramos Arizpe
() – General Motors Co (N:) said on Tuesday Chief Financial Officer Dhivya Suryadevara was stepping down to pursue an opportunity outside the company after two years in the role.
The No.1 U.S. automaker named John Stapleton, currently CFO of North American operations, as acting global finance chief, effective Aug. 15.
