Four lucrative reasons you should consider coding and web development

Article content continued

Especially during a pandemic when unemployment rates are as high as they are, people are looking for additional income or second jobs. Learning web development or design skills puts anyone in a great position to freelance, which could be quite lucrative. Learn everything there is to know about Java, HTML, CSS3, APIs, and plenty more with The 2020 Ultimate Web Developer & Design Bootcamp Bundle for $39.99 USD—currently marked down.

Small and large businesses alike are transitioning to online

The social changes caused by the pandemic can really be felt in the shift to online. Local businesses are jumping to online platforms because of how fast e-commerce trends have accelerated. Shopify Inc, for example, doubled its revenue in the second quarter after a surge in e-commerce activity as local businesses flocked to the online platform to sell goods and services.

This surge in online activity requires upkeep, however, and websites and web designers are constantly adapting in order to streamline the experience for consumers. Knowing the ins and outs to design a seamless website can be found in the Build Responsive Real-World Websites with CSS3 v2.0 course included in the bundle for $39.99 USD.

Work from home and on your own schedule

Coding and web development are already known to be able to be done remotely and the demand to work from home has become even more of a top priority. In a recent survey, 53.3 per cent of workers have said that working remotely has become a top priority. With 63.9 per cent of developers working from home at least one day a month, 11.1 per cent say they work remotely full-time.