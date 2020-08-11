Floyd Mayweather Responds To Daughter Jirah’s Cry For Help

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Floyd Mayweather had responded to his daughter, Jirah after she appeared to call out his parenting skills since the death of her mother — Josie Harris.

“going from a parent who put ur happiness before theirs to a parent who puts their happiness before yours is probably one of the most frustrating thing ever,” Jirah wrote.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR