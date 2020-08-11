Floyd Mayweather Responds To Daughter Jirah’s Cry For Help

Floyd Mayweather had responded to his daughter, Jirah after she appeared to call out his parenting skills since the death of her mother — Josie Harris.

“going from a parent who put ur happiness before theirs to a parent who puts their happiness before yours is probably one of the most frustrating thing ever,” Jirah wrote.

Harris was found unconscious in her car in March. According to the official autopsy report obtained by The Blast, the Los Angeles Medical Examiner-Coroner determined her cause of death was an accidental drug overdose caused by “mixed drug toxicity (Fentanyl, Alprazolam).”

Floyd took to social media to respond to his daughter with a loving message:

“@jirahmilan, I will always love you unconditionally and always know that you can accomplish anything you set your mind to. There is no limit to how far you can go in life. Always put God first and everything else will fall in place.”

Did he say the right thing or does Floyd need to be more present?