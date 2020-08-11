Floyd Mayweather Reaches Out to Daughter Jirah After She Calls Him Out for Being Selfish Parent

Instagram

Jirah expresses her frustration over ‘a parent who puts their happiness before yours,’ while her half sister Yaya claims her own family doesn’t like her.

Floyd Mayweather, Jr.‘s parenting skills are once again under scrutiny after his children made apparent complaints about him. His daughter Jirah Mayweather appeared to slam him as she took to Twitter to express her frustration over having a selfish parent.

“going from a parent who put ur happiness before theirs to a parent who puts their happiness before yours is probably one of the most frustrating thing ever,” she posted on Monday, August 10. Jirah is one of Floyd’s children whom he shared with his ex Josie Harris, who died in March of accidental drug overdose.

Following Jirah’s tweet, people expressed their concerns for the 16-year-old girl. “Jirah lost her mom who loved her unconditionally and was her rock. Now she’s left with a sometiming daddy who isn’t meeting her emotional or mental needs as a child,” one explained Jirah’s situation. “I hope someone come through for both these girls. And they get an amazing black therapist to help them navigate such a critical time in their life.”

“They want want some love and attention from their dad but he has other priorities,” another criticized Floyd for not giving enough attention to his children. A third commenter added, “Honestly his Youngest Daughter needs more Therapy then YaYa this is a child who lost her mother and she’s not getting the support she needs To help her heal from those Battle Wombs I’m praying for her Because she needs it.”

Floyd apparently also caught wind of Jirah’s concerning post because several hours later he reached out to his daughter on social media. He posted a beautiful message on Instagram, writing, “@jirahmilan , I will always love you unconditionally and always know that you can accomplish anything you set you mind to. There is no limit to how far you can go in life ! Always put God first and everything else will fall in place.”

Around the same time Jirah shaded her father, her half-sister Iyanna Mayweather a.k.a. Yaya slammed her family. “my own family don’t like me b***h ion give a f**k if somebody else don’t,” she tweeted.