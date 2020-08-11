Finding Freedom Bombshells: Everything We Learned About Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

It wasn’t just William cautioning Harry not to rush into anything with Meghan that rubbed the smitten redhead the wrong way (his friend Skippy advised him to just live with Meghan for awhile first, and they didn’t speak for months!). But Harry was especially upset by his big brother seemingly not trusting his judgment.

But, a friend who’s in touch with both brothers told the authors, William and Harry had spent their lives trying to suss out people who were trying to take advantage of them, and since William didn’t know Meghan all that well, “he just wanted to make sure that Harry wasn’t blindsided by lust.”

When William told him, “‘Take as much time as you need to get to know this girl,'” Harry was especially mad at the “this girl” part, considering it a sign of his sibling’s snobbery.

“Harry was pissed off,” a friend said. “Pissed off that his brother would ask such a thing. Some felt it was an overreaction. But then, this totally sums them up as people—William the calm and rational one, and Harry, who can’t help but take things far too personally.”