Fat Joe Says That Drake Is “The Michael Jackson Of His Time” During Conversation With Rick Ross

Roommates, while everyone is entitled to their own opinions and critiques, Fat Joe’s recent comments about Drake in comparison to the iconic Michael Jackson are definitely not sitting well with many music fans. During a recent conversation with Rick Ross on Instagram live, Fat Joe confidently stated that Drake is the new Michael Jackson.

We know there is only one King of Pop—but if you ask Fat Joe, Drake is now capable of going by the title that is reserved for Michael Jackson. Following the latest Verzuz battle with 2 Chainz and Rick Ross, Fat Joe recently had an IG conversation with Rozay and his frequent collaborations with Drake came up.

That discussion eventually evolved into Fat Joe proudly proclaiming that Drake is “the Michael Jackson of his time.” His full comments were as follows:

“What’s this relationship between you and Drake? Lemme finish… Drake is possibly the hardest person to get in touch with and let’s be clear, every song he does goes No. 1 and he’s just like, the Michael Jackson of this time.”

As expected and right on cue, Michael Jackson fans were absolutely not having it and took to social media to slam Fat Joe’s comments. Many referred to his comments as “disrespectful,” “delusional” and “reaching.”

This is not the first time that music fans have called foul when an entertainer is called the new Michael Jackson—the same thing happened just a few months ago with comparisons involving Chris Brown.

