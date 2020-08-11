Facebook to independently audit metrics on enforcement report By

© .
() – Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:) will make the metrics of its content enforcement report available for external auditors to conduct an independent audit, the social network said on Tuesday.
Introduced in 2018, Facebook’s Community Standards Enforcement Report provides details on content it removed across its apps for policy violations, including violence and hate speech.
