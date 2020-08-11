Kurt Wagner / Bloomberg:
Facebook says it removed 22.5M posts for violating hate speech policies in Q2, up 2x from Q1, and that 95% of the violations were caught using automated systems — Facebook Inc. removed 22.5 million posts for violating the company’s policies around hate speech in the second quarter …
Facebook says it removed 22.5M posts for violating hate speech policies in Q2, up 2x from Q1, and that 95% of the violations were caught using automated systems (Kurt Wagner/Bloomberg)
Kurt Wagner / Bloomberg: