Facebook says it removed 22.5M posts for violating hate speech policies in Q2, up 2x from Q1, and that 95% of the violations were caught using automated systems (Kurt Wagner/Bloomberg)

Kurt Wagner / Bloomberg:

Facebook says it removed 22.5M posts for violating hate speech policies in Q2, up 2x from Q1, and that 95% of the violations were caught using automated systems  —  Facebook Inc. removed 22.5 million posts for violating the company’s policies around hate speech in the second quarter …

