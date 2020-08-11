Home World News Executive order from Gov. Polis lets evictions continue but preserves some renter...

Executive order from Gov. Polis lets evictions continue but preserves some renter protections

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

Gov. Jared Polis has extended an executive order that requires that Colorado landlords must, for at least one more month, give tenants 30 days’ notice before pursuing evictions.

The normal rule requires only 10 days’ notice. Vulnerable tenants deserve a little extra wiggle room now, Polis wrote in his extension, because, “many Coloradans continue to experience substantial loss of income as a result of business closures and layoffs, hindering their ability to keep up with their rent payments through no fault of their own.”

Polis announced the extension Monday night, hours before the order was set to expire. The extended version will expire in a month, though it’s entirely possible — and even likely, barring a miraculous economic turnaround in the state — that he’ll extend it again come September.

