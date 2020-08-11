Endeavour Mining eyes London listing in potential blow to Toronto Stock Exchange

Article content continued

If the gold price remains around US$2,000 an ounce, de Montessus said Endeavour could achieve a net cash position by the end of the year, paving the way for the company to a pay a maiden dividend.

“We have a half million ounces of gold to produce in the second half of the year and our all-in sustaining costs will be US$800 to US$850 (an ounce) so this will allow us to generate significant cash flow,” he said. At the end of June, Endeavour’s net cash stood at US$309 million.

De Montessus said the company had no plans to hedge gold production and this would only be considered when it started another big construction phase.

Turning to the outlook, de Montessus said he hoped the industry would not repeat the mistakes of the last bull market in 2011 when gold producers ploughed billions of dollars into new projects and deals, only to come unstuck when prices collapsed.

“Right now what is important is to be extremely disciplined in growing margins, cash flow and being able to provide strong returns to shareholders rather than embarking on a big phase of investment or undisciplined mergers and acquisitions.”

© 2020 The Financial Times Ltd