Emmys 2020: Who Should Win for Lead Actress in a Drama? [POLL]

Six worthy contenders are looking to take home this year’s Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series… but we know the reigning champ won’t give up the title without a fight.

Killing Eve star Jodie Comer, who plays glamorous killer-for-hire Villanelle on the BBC America thriller, won the Emmy in this category last year, and she’s back for the second straight time this year. But five other actresses are eager to knock her off her perch, including her co-star Sandra Oh, who’s up for the third straight year for playing investigator Eve Polastri. Plus, she’s up against two former Emmy winners: Jennifer Aniston, who’s nominated for playing conflicted TV host Alex Levy on Apple TV+’s The Morning Show; and Laura Linney, back in the mix for the second straight year as Ozark‘s Wendy Byrde.

They’re joined by two newcomers to the category: Olivia Colman — who does already have an Oscar, to be fair — for her turn as Queen Elizabeth II on Netflix’s The Crown; and Zendaya, earning her first career Emmy nod for her work as drug-addicted teen Rue on the freshman season of HBO’s Euphoria.

Does Comer deserve to hold on to the Emmy for one more year, or should one of the other nominees claim the trophy instead? Vote for your favorite in the poll below, then hit the comments to defend your pick.

Every day through Aug. 28, we'll be posting another "Who should win?" poll, so be sure to visit TVLine.com each day to weigh in on who deserves TV's most prestigious honor.