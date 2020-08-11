Elijah McClain’s family sues Aurora officers, paramedics involved in his death

Elijah McClain’s family on Tuesday filed a federal lawsuit alleging the Aurora police officers and paramedics involved in his death violated his constitutional rights.

“Plaintiffs bring this action seeking both accountability for the profound loss of a beautiful soul, and to ensure that Elijah did not die in vain by sending a resounding message that racism and brutality have no place in American law enforcement,” the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit names as defendants the city of Aurora, the three Aurora officers who stopped him — Nathan Woodyard, Randy Roedema and Jason Rosenblatt — as well as 10 other officers, a paramedic and the doctor who oversees Aurora Fire Rescue’s ketamine program.

