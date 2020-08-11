Ed Sheeran Is Weeks Away From Being a First-Time Father

Instagram

The ‘Perfect’ hitmaker, who is currently enjoying an extended career hiatus, is said able to keep his wife Cherry Seasborn’s pregnancy mostly under wraps thanks to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Ed Sheeran is set to become a summer dad, according to reports – his wife Cherry Seasborn is expecting their first child in weeks.

The private pair have been able to keep the baby news under wraps throughout the COVID lockdown, but now one source has let the big news slip.

An insider tells The Sun, “Ed and Cherry are over the moon. They’re very excited, but have kept things very low key. Lockdown was a perfect excuse not to be seen out and about too much, but things are getting closer and the excitement has been building so they have started telling friends and family.”

“They’re just making the last of the preparations at home, and the baby is expected later this summer. It’s a really happy time and their families are all totally delighted for them and cannot wait to meet the new arrival.”

The “Perfect” singer is currently enjoying an extended career hiatus after announcing plans to put his personal life first after years of touring the world.

Ed and Cherry exchanged vows during a private ceremony in January 2019.