Dwayne Johnson Is Highest Paid Actor for Second Consecutive Year

In the 2020 Hollywood rich list list compiled by Forbes, The Rock is the highest-paid male actor, beating Ryan Reynolds, Mark Wahlberg, Ben Affleck, and Vin Diesel.

Dwayne Johnson has topped Forbes magazine’s Highest Paid Actors list for the second year in a row.

The action man raked in an estimated $87.5 million (£67 million) over the last year, $16 million (£12.2 million) more than second-placed Ryan Reynolds.

Mark Wahlberg comes in third with $58 million (£44.3 million), just ahead of Ben Affleck and Vin Diesel.

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Will Smith, Adam Sandler, and Jackie Chan also make the top 10.

In total the top 10 stars made over $545 million (£416.5 million) for the year with a quarter of that amount coming from Netflix projects, shared between six of the actors.