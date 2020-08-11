Drama Series Based On ‘The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air’ Currently In The Works From Morgan Cooper & Westbrook Studios

Roommates, remember last year when showed ya’ll Morgan Cooper’s version of the classic show “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air?” The filmmaker re-envisioned the classic 90’s sitcom and turned it into a drama with a modern-day twist. Now it looks like the drama is being shopped around to different streaming services, and is even being backed by Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith’s company Westbrook Studios.

According to Deadline, “Bel-Air,” is a one-hour drama set in modern-day but still references the premise from the classic sitcom, which originally starred Will Smith.

The site reports that the drama “will dive deeper into the inherent conflicts, emotions, and biases that were impossible to fully explore in a 30-minute sitcom format, while still delivering swagger and fun nods to the original show.”

Will & Jada’s Westbrook Studios and Universal TV own the rights to the original “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” and will serve as the studio for the project. While Morgan Cooper will direct, co-executive produce, and write for the potential series. Chris Collins will serve as co-writer, executive producer and showrunner.

Last year, when Cooper released the trailer, and he took the internet by storm and received rave reviews for his interpretation of the show’s plot. He even captured the attention of Will who spoke to him about the trailer and said, “That’s an idea that is brilliant.”

For year’s there have been talks about whether or not there should be a reboot of the classic show. As we previously reported, back in 2018 there were talks about there possibly being a female lead after applications had been filed to secure the rights to “Fresh Princess” for a television program.

Nonetheless, Morgan Cooper’s dramatic twist to the series is definitely a game-changer.

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94