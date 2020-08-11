Divya’s journey from Hindi medium to data science – Latest News

When Divya Maharshi was in middle school, her father brought home a desktop for his office work. She’d often watch with interest how effortlessly he did tasks like making invoices on the computer, which otherwise took him hours.

As much as Divya wished to study science and computers, she was disappointed to find that her school didn’t offer science after 10th grade. She was forced to do Arts. She despised it. “For two months, I didn’t touch the textbooks. I didn’t attend the classes,” she says. Luckily for her, the school soon introduced science and mathematics as an additional stream, and allowed her to make the switch. In two years, she knew she wanted to pursue a degree in computers from a good college.

“But convincing my parents was a huge challenge,” she says. Divya hails from Churu district in Rajasthan. In her family, no girl had ever been outside the hometown. Girls were allowed to study only at an all-girls institution in the vicinity.

Divya fought with her parents, until they finally let her enrol for a computer science course at Mody University of Science and Technology, a women’s college around 90 km from Churu. But she soon realised that getting into the college wasn’t the only challenge. She was two months behind when she joined and the college curriculum was in English, a stark contrast to her Hindi medium upbringing, both at home and school. “I couldn’t understand anything in the textbooks, or participate in the class,” she says.



Every day, after lectures, she’d translate every sentence in her class notes and textbooks with the help of an English-to-Hindi dictionary. With a little help from classmates, she persevered and ended up graduating near the top of her class. By this time, her parents had realised her calibre and encouraged her decision to decline a placement offer from a top company to pursue higher education.



Fight for your dreams. No one else is going to do that for you Divya Maharshi, data scientist, Gojek Tech

“I had developed an interest in data science, and realised I wanted to pursue a career in this field,” she says. She bagged a seat at IIIT Bangalore for a Master’s in data science. After graduating in 2015, she interned with Intel, where she was later offered a full-time position. She instead took up a job as a data scientist at a startup in Mumbai, and later moved to another startup. “I knew the kind of experience I craved for was only possible at a startup.”

In February last year, Divya moved to Bengaluru after getting married and joined Gojek as a data scientist, where she has been working on building data science solutions for the payment gateway GoPay.

Divya says she’s most proud that she has set an example for young girls back home.

