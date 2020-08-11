Did 6ix9ine Just Respond to The Game Calling Him a ‘Rat’ Who Outlives Humans?

Instagram

It’s safe to say that the beef between Tekashi69 a.k.a. 6ix9ine and The Game is still very much alive. The latter recently took to his Twitter account to take a shot at the rainbow-haired rapper while dragging the late Pop Smoke into the conversation.

The Game wrote on the micro-blogging site, “Pop Smoke dead but 69 is alive,” adding the hashtag that read, “Guess rats outliving humans now.” It appeared Tekashi took notice of his nemesis’ post because he later took to Instagram Stories with a tribute post to Pop Smoke, prompting people to speculate that it was his response to The Game.

Alongside a photo of the late hip-hop star, the “Trollz” hitmaker wrote, “I wish you was still here. Rest up.”

People were not having it as they believed that Tekashi didn’t mean what he said and was only trolling because of what The Game said. “No Tekashi. No. This is a trolling you don’t wanna do. Delete it Daniel,” one person commented. “He’s trolling . He only did this , cause the s**t Game said . This gone get real messy , and somebody gone get hurt smh,” someone else said.

There was also an individual who wrote, “Nah at this point somebody need to take his a** out. Don’t play w the deceased!” Meanwhile, another said, “Idgaf about him being a snitch, but disrespecting a dead man is not cute. And yes, he was being petty don’t @ me.”

The Game and Tekashi started beefing in March 2018, when the former took a shot at Tekashi during a performance, accusing him of being a “fake-a** blood” and urging the crowd to chant, “F**k 6ix9ine!” From then on, the two were always involved in a back-and-forth online.