Denver police looking for driver of pickup truck that hit and killed a pedestrian

A pedestrian was killed Monday night in Denver in a hit-and-run crash and police are asking for the public’s help in finding the driver.

The incident happened at 7:50 p.m. in the 1800 block of West Mississippi Avenue, according to police.

The male driver of a 2014 white Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck with Colorado license plate ABS-X81, was involved in a non-injury crash in a parking lot in the 1000 block of South Raritan Street, police said.

UPDATE: The adult female victim in this hit & run investigation has been pronounced deceased. Investigators are still working to locate the run vehicle. If you see it, or have any info regarding this incident, please call 720-913-7867. #Denver https://t.co/r8j9gYe0ih — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) August 11, 2020

The driver fled that scene at a high speed and lost control of the truck turning westbound onto Mississippi hitting a 49-year-old woman who was on the north sidewalk, police said. The driver fled and the victim was taken to a hospital where she died from her injuries.

A Medina Alert was issued for the truck, but the vehicle and driver have not been located as of Tuesday afternoon. The truck was last seen at about 8:30 p.m. Monday in the area of South Santa Fe Drive and C-470.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspect or the truck is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.