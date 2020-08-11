Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has selected running mate By

© . FILE PHOTO: Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden holds campaign event in Wilmington, Delaware



By Trevor Hunnicutt

() – Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden has chosen his running mate for the Nov. 3 election and could announce his pick as soon as Tuesday, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The finalists for the job have been informed of Biden’s decision, the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity. The news that Biden has made his selection was first reported by CNN.

A Biden campaign spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Biden, who served as vice president under President Barack Obama, has pledged to choose a woman as a running mate.

His short list has included several Black lawmakers and leaders, including Senator Kamala Harris of California and former national security adviser Susan Rice. No major-party presidential ticket has ever included a Black woman.

Biden, 77, is leading Republican President Donald Trump, 74, in national opinion polls.

Biden’s deliberations have drawn intense scrutiny amid speculation that he might serve only one four-year term if elected. He would be the oldest U.S. president in history.