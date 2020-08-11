Demi Lovato Gushes Over ‘Future Husband’ Max Ehrich’s New Music

Instagram

After the ‘Confident’ singer shares a snippet from one of his tracks via Instagram Story, the former star of ‘The Young and the Restless’ thanks her for being his muse.

Demi Lovato couldn’t help but gush over fiance Max Ehrich‘s musical talents in her latest Instagram post.

The “Confident” singer got engaged to the former “The Young and the Restless” star last month, and it hasn’t taken long for the hitmaker’s influence to rub off on the actor, who’s working on a new music project.

“God I can’t wait for y’all to hear my FUTURE HUSBAND’s music,” Demi wrote on her Instagram Story timeline, while posting a clip of one of Ehrich’s tracks. “I’m so obsessed with everything about him.”

She added, “I love you honey and I’m SO PROUD.”

Ehrich later reposted Lovato’s Instagram Story, writing, “I love you so much baby. Thank you for being my muse and I CANNOT wait for you to share your masterpiece of an album.”

He also confirmed his new music will be out soon with another post, featuring a musical clip and the caption, “New music otw (on the way)”.

The star has been showing off his vocal talents on social media over the past couple of weeks, with one recent clip showing him covering Sarah McLachlan‘s ballad “Angel”.