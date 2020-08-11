Danica Patrick shuts down troll blaming her for breakup with Aaron Rodgers

Danica Patrick took to Instagram on Monday to call out a commenter’s remark about her split with Aaron Rodgers.

“At 38, its over for you in the relationship world with high value men,” the person wrote. “From a failed marriage to failed dating clearly you have a problem dating.”

Patrick circled the comment and shared it on her Instagram Story, writing, “If we let what one person thinks of us be our reality, we are doomed. Realize that what someone says to us has a lot more to do with their own wounds and reality than ours.”

The former NASCAR driver and Green Bay quarterback ended their relationship in July after dating for two years.

Last month, Patrick unfollowed Rodgers on Instagram, which led to speculation of a rift between the two. Days later, Patrick’s rep confirmed to E! News that she and Rodgers were “no longer together.”