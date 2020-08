Damian Lillard was feeling himself after a big game for the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night.

Lillard scored 61 points to lift Portland to a 124-121 win over the Dallas Mavericks. He was 17-of-32 from the field, including 3-pointers and a perfect 18-for-18 performance at the line.

After the game ended, Lillard’s competitive attitude was still on display. He could be seen demanding some respect on his name.