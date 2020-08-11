DaBaby Dares Friend to Drink a Gallon of Spoiled Milk for $5K

Instagram

The ‘Billboard Baby’ rapper can be heard cheering his friend in the background as the latter opens the unopened gallon and starts gulping down the spoiled milk.

DaBaby is willing to give his friends some cash, but there’s something that they need to do first before that. In a video that has been going around on social media, the rapper dared one of his friend to drink a gallon of unopened spoiled milk in five minutes for $5,000.

Baby first panned the camera to show the said gallon as he explained the bet he had with his friend while giggling. He and his friend then moved outside where a plastic bag had already been prepared in case that his friend would throw up halfway through. “You got this,” the hip-hop star could be heard cheering his friend in the background as the latter opened the gallon and started gulping down the milk.

His friend could not take it at first, but after a long struggle, he managed to drink them all and got the money.

Even though things seemed to end well, online users criticized Baby for making his friend do such a thing for money. “He not a friend if he dare that man to do something that can possibly get him really really sick,” one person commented. “If a friend had offered me 5k for drinking spoiled milk and putting it on social media than he ain’t my real friend,” another said.

Someone else wrote, “Funeral costs more than $5k,” while one other said, “What kind of friend is that? His friend must need to money. 5k isn’t even enough.” An individual, in the meantime, was convinced that his friend would meet his end before he could even spend the money he got from Baby.

There was also someone who accused the “Billboard Baby” rapper of “food poisoning,” as one more person said, “With friends like that who needs enemies he should be ashamed of his self.. Super corny.”