Home Entertainment D.L. Hughley: Kanye West Is Acting Like Donald Trump!!

D.L Hughley isn’t sure about Kanye West’s mental illness — and recently compared the rapper to Donald Trump.

The comedian said, “there is no doubt that he suffers from some level of mental illness,” adding that Ye is “conveniently mentally ill.” 

Highley says, “He’s not so ill that he can’t [take] $5 million in the PPP payments. So he seems to be conveniently ill when it serves his purposes. And I think he, to me, Kanye West is exactly like Donald Trump. So it would make sense that they’re attracted to one another.”

