Crows unaware of Demons Max Gawn’s injury, Kane Cornes ‘staggered’ they didn’t know

Former Port Adelaide star Kane Cornes says Crows coach Matthew Nicks should “sack” his assistants after the club claimed they were unaware Demons ruckman Max Gawn was carrying an injury.

The Demons last week thumped the Crows by 51 points in a match where their star ruckman played under the injury cloud with a tear in his upper shoulder region.

After Gawn revealed the extent of his injury following the victory, Cornes after the match discovered behind-the-goals footage of Adelaide players regularly targeting the body of the 28-year-old.

Despite Cornes labelling Adelaide’s antic as “disgraceful,” Nicks revealed yesterday the club was unaware the 208cm star was carrying any injury.

Max Gawn

Cornes said it was “staggering” the head coach was unaware of Gawn’s injury while declaring he would tell Nicks to “sack” his assistants if they too were not across the news of their opposition.

“To say they didn’t know Melbourne’s best player and captain wasn’t under an injury concern I find completely staggering,” Cornes said on SEN SA.

“I would say to Matthew Nicks, sack all of your coaches that are preparing for the opposition if you didn’t know the opposition’s best player had a shoulder injury, which is pretty important when you are a ruckman.

“I’ll take him on his word for that, ‘we didn’t actually know Gawn was injured’, I’ll take him and his word for it but I would say if that’s the case, sack everyone that is preparing for the game because they are not doing a good job at all.”

The Port Adelaide 300-gamer said the club needs to take a good hard look at themselves over the way they prepare for opponents.

“Anyone who is involved in preparing for the opposition, get rid of them because they are not doing their job if you didn’t know the opposition’s best player and captain was coming into that game under an injury concern,” he said.

“I find that staggering that the coach would not know. I would question his preparation. That would be the first time ever in the professional modern day era that an opposition club would have no knowledge about an incident of a player that has been widely reported in the media.

“There was follow up articles everywhere. That he wouldn’t know that Max Gawn was injured coming in under a concern. I nearly fell off a chair when I heard Nicksy say that.”